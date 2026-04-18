Wolverines Steal Game One Behind Bydal Hat Trick
Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines take Game 1.
A 3-2 statement win over the Minnesota Wilderness puts Anchorage up early in the series; and it was all sparked by Luc Bydal.
Bydal wasted no time, striking just 80 seconds into the contest to set the tone. After Minnesota evened things up in the first, Bydal went back to work in the second - stripping a defender in the slot and burying his second of the night.
Then came the dagger.
A quiet road hat trick for Bydal sealed a dominant performance, one that would've had hats raining down at Sullivan Arena. Instead, it silenced the crowd in Minnesota and gave the Wolverines the cushion they needed.
Between the pipes, Kai Weigel stood tall, turning away 27 of 28 shots and coming up with clutch saves to preserve the lead. A late push from the Wilderness wasn't enough, as Anchorage held on through the final buzzer finalizing the 3-2 victory.
Game two is set for today. Puck drops at 4:15pm AKST, catch it on NAHLTV or join the watch party at Dave & Buster's.
North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026
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- Oklahoma Continues to Add Depth at Defense with Tender of Eli Sciborski - Oklahoma Warriors
- Warriors Announce Tender of '08 Brock Potter - Oklahoma Warriors
- Wolverines Steal Game One Behind Bydal Hat Trick - Anchorage Wolverines
- Warriors Defenseman Trent Burlison Commits to Concordia University Wisconsin - Oklahoma Warriors
- Wilderness Upended in Game 1 - Minnesota Wilderness
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