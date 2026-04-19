Black Bears Dominate Hat Tricks 8-1 to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







On Saturday night, the Maryland Black Bears looked to build off their 6-2 game one victory on Friday to take a 2-0 series lead against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The Black Bears brought the offense in a big way to do just that, clawing their way to an 8-1 win over the Hat Tricks. Maryland is now one win away from advancing to the East Division Final for the third time in four years.

After two big breakaway saves from Black Bears goaltender Ryan Denes to start the first period, forward Tanner Duncan struck on the power play from the slot, beating Danbury goaltender Jon Dukaric under the glove for a 1-0 lead. 16 seconds later, forward Brady Anes picked the top right corner on Dukaric for a 2-0 lead. Defenseman Liam Doherty slung a shot from the near boards top shelf for a 3-0 lead. Maryland continued the scoring in the second period with back-to-back slot goals from forward Ryan Franks to make it 5-0. The Hat Tricks pulled Dukaric, and he was replaced by Luke Brassil. Forward Graiden Insana welcomed Brassil into the game by stuffing a puck five-hole for a 6-0 lead. Danbury got on the board with a backdoor chip shot by defenseman Gavin Burke with 39 seconds to go in the period to make it 6-1.

The third period saw the Black Bears' success continue with a pair of power play goals. A one-time slap shot from Will Esterbrooks from the far point made the score 7-1, while Anes redirected a point shot from Dominik Boltnar to make it 8-1 later in the frame. Denes made 11 saves in the game two win, while Dukaric made 12 saves and Brassil made 7 saves for the Hat Tricks.

Maryland now leads the best-of-five series 2-0, and can eliminate the Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday, April 23rd, at Danbury Ice Arena, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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