Black Bears Close out Home Schedule with a 4-1 Victory

Published on March 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







ODENTON, MD- After a big win on Friday night, the Black Bears looked to close out the home schedule with a victory. With many regulars out for rest for the playoffs, the Black Bears used their affiliate players to their advantage and took down Rochester with a 4-1 victory and a sweep of the weekend.

The Black Bears got on the board early with Graiden Insana picking up a loose puck off blocked shot and putting it over the shoulder of the goalie for this first NAHL goal only 1:34 into the game. Rochester was able to rush back, trying to put the pressure on, but Dom Gatto was solid in net for the first 20 minutes to keep the score 1-0 through one.

Rochester's attack didn't let up in the second, with plenty of zone time for themselves, but Gatto and the defense was able to keep the threats at bay. Just past the midway point, Rochester turned it over and Logan Deuling sniped a shot over the goalie's shoulder to make it 2-0 for the Black Bears. After the goal, Keele Deuling got into a scrap in his first game with the Black Bears and hyped up the crowd, as the Black Bears went into the second intermission up 2-0.

Maryland controlled the play for the early part of the third period, as they looked to add onto their goal total, but couldn't find the back of the net in the first 15 minutes of the frame. Rochester would cut the lead in half with Cameron Doran getting a lob pass and beating Gatto to make it 2-1. Only 20 seconds later, Brayden Wade got the two-goal lead back, sniping a shot off a great pass from Owen Drury to make it 3-1. Rochester pulled their goalie, but Maryland would get the empty netter as Logan Deuling poked the puck to Ryan Franks, who backhanded in his 30th of the season to make it a 4-1 Black Bears win.

The goal for Franks tied the Black Bears franchise record with Christian Catalano, who set it in 2022-23.

The Black Bears end their season on the road with a trip to Danbury, with all the action happened on NAHL TV or the Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery for the away game watch parties.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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