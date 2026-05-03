Rochester Ties Series with 3-1 Win over Maryland

Published on May 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears took the ice Saturday night for game two of the East Division Final against the Rochester Jr. Americans. Maryland eyed a 2-0 series lead after winning game one 4-0 on Friday night. However, Rochester had other ideas, handing the Black Bears their first loss of the postseason with a 3-1 Jr. Americans win, tying the series 1-1.

Rochester started the scoring early in the second period, with defenseman Murray Kanerva beating Ryan Denes in the top right corner for a 1-0 lead. Maryland tied the game later in the second period with a goal from forward Graiden Insana, chipping the puck over the pad of Florian Wade off of a cross-crease pass from Brayden Wade to tie the game at 1-1. The Jr. Americans retook the lead after defenseman Dexter Kichline threw the puck towards the net and had it deflect off of a Black Bears' skater, off of the skate of Rochester forward Lukas Belinger, and into the net for a 2-1 lead. Despite a furious effort from Maryland in the third period, they failed to tie the game, and Jr. Americans' forward Keenan Dewberry scored into an empty net late in the frame to ice the game with a 3-1 final. Denes made 28 saves in the loss, while Florian Wade made 29 saves as Rochester tied the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Game three will take place at Rochester Ice Arena on Thursday, May 7th, at 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

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