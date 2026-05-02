Brahmas Beat Rhinos in 5-0 Blowout for Game 1

Published on May 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 0 @ Lone Star Brahmas 5 - Division Finals are upon us for the 2026 NAHL Robertson Cup! Rhinos have fought a fantastic season and are off to the NYTEX Sports Centre today for the first round of hockey against the Lone Star Brahmas!

As expected of a playoff game both teams start the game off with a rapid pace, fighting over the puck with determination to make this game theirs. Goaltenders carry the first period as Michael Modelski holds back the home team for a scoreless 20 minutes.

Headed in to the second period the Brahmas send out Nathan Murray who takes charge to score the first goal of the game at just over a minute. Brahmas lead 1-0 before Rhinos can even mount a counterattack. Rhinos are on the defensive now as the Brahmas attempt to push their advantage as Christian Venticinque finds an opening for their second goal of the night. We do take some penalty hits over the next few minutes and cede a power play, but goaltender Modelski fights back to prevent any further scoring. At the end of the second Brahmas lead 2-0 over the Rhinos.

With one more period to go both teams use the second intermission to reassess their strategies and take a breather before the battle resumes. Gustav Lexell makes it 3-0, Brahmas with yet another goal, but this wouldn't be the end of their attacks. Dylan McFadden follows a few minutes behind for their fourth score, doubling their lead in just under ten minutes. Sand in the hour glass slips away and we find ourselves in the closing minutes of the third period where a massive fight breaks out leading to several Rhino players to hit the penalty box, ceding the man advantage to the Brahmas. Vladmir Saibel scores the fifth, and final goal of the night for the Brahmas, closing out game #1 with a 5-0 Rhino defeat.

Lone Star Brahmas lead shots on goal 33 tonight over Rhino 18, with Goaltender Modelski saving 28.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

Brahmas Beat Rhinos in 5-0 Blowout for Game 1 - El Paso Rhinos

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