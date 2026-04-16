Rhinos Advance to Division Semi-Finals 4-1 in Game 3

Published on April 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Oklahoma Warriors 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 3 - The Robertson cup is in full swing! Rhinos are hosting the Warriors this week for the first game of the South Division bracket! Warriors take to the with a strong presence, catching a few penalties in the opening moments of the match. Control of the puck changes hands several times as both teams aim to rally their forces. Through all this fighting it would be the Rhinos' Gaige Giblin to take the first goal of the night off a powerplay with just under four minutes to go in the opening period. Oklahoma wouldn't let this go unanswered as Trace Day ties up the game back at 1-1 just a minute later. With just under a minute to go the Rhinos would take back the lead as Massimiliano Monson sinks one more in the net. At the end of the first period Rhinos lead the Warriors 2-1.

First intermission is all wrapped up and we take back to the ice where we see a lull in the action. Only a single penalty is handed out through the entirety of the second period, allowing time to flow freely as the puck zips up and down the rink. Dominik Kiss brings the game back to a tie yet again for the Warriors, this time at 2-2, followed late in the period by Jackson Hone with just 30 seconds to go to set Oklahoma square in the lead at 3-2.

After one more intermission, Hone finds himself in the perfect spot to double the Warriors' lead over the Rhinos at just over a minute in to the third, earning himself his second goal of the night while increasing the Warriors' lead to 4-2. Unfortunately for the Rhinos it would be an uphill battle for the rest of the period and with one final goal from Ian Kastamo the Warriors would take Game #1 with a 4-3 win.

Rhinos are up on shots tonight with 36 shots on goal to Warriors' 24, goaltender Michael Modelski saving 20.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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