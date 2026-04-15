Warriors Goaltender Makes Commitment to Play at Next Level

Published on April 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma Warriors goaltender, Billy Stuski, is announcing his commitment to play NCAA Divison III hockey for the Trinity College Bantams in Hartford, Connecticut.

Trinity, which plays in the NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference), is one of the top hockey institutions in the NESCAC having won the conference championship three times in the last 7 years (2019, 2022, 2024). The commitment is confirmation of a remarkable junior hockey career for Stuski in which he appeared in 101 games over the course of three seasons. All three of which, were with the Warriors.

This past season was his best with Oklahoma, winning 21 games with the Warriors and picking up several much deserving league accolades along the way. In December, Billy was recognized as the North American Hockey League's Goaltender of the Month for December. Additionally, Stuski received South Division First Star and Third Star of the Week awards during his 2025-26 campaign. Altogether, Stuski has amassed over 30 wins and 2700 saves during his time with the Warriors.

The Oklahoma Warriors organization would like to thank Billy for all of his time and efforts with the team and congratulate him on a very deserving commitment to play hockey at the next level.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.