Alaska Schedule Rules in Effect for Opening Round of Playoffs

Published on April 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Dates and times for the Minnesota Wilderness' first round playoff series have been announced. Minnesota will be taking on the Anchorage Wolverines in the Midwest Division semi-finals.

The Wilderness own the top seed in the Midwest Division, while Anchorage qualified for the post-season as the fourth seed. Being the top seed gives the Wilderness home ice advantage for up to three games in the best 3-of-5 series.

Due to renovations underway at the Wilderness' home rink at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet, Minnesota will host its playoff games at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor, MN.

The opening series will follow the special Alaska divisional playoff scheduling format. Games 1 and 2 will be Friday (April 17) and Saturday (April 18), with puck drop at 7:15 p.m. CDT both nights. With 3100 miles separating Proctor and Anchorage, AK, the date and location of Game 3 depends on what happens in games 1 and 2.

If Anchorage wins one or both of the first two contests, game 3 will be in Proctor on Sunday, April 19, at 7:15 p.m. Following that scenario, if necessary, games 4 and 5 would follow in Anchorage on April 24 and 25.

If the Wilderness are victorious in the first two contests, games 3, 4, and 5 will be in Anchorage on April 24-26 (games 4 and 5 if necessary).

The Wolverines will host their games at Sullivan Arena. The Friday/Saturday contests in Anchorage will start at 7:30 p.m. AKDT, while the Sunday game would begin at 4:00 p.m. AKDT.

Tickets for all games in Proctor will be $15 for adults, $10 for youth while seniors and military can get in for $8. Tickets are only being sold at the arena with doors opening game night at 6:15 p.m. CDT.

Below is a summary of the schedule:

Game 1: Friday, April 17 @ Proctor, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Game 2: Saturday, April 18 @ Proctor, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Game 3: If Minnesota is up 2-0, Friday, April 24 @ Anchorage, 7:30 p.m. AKDT

Game 3: If series is tied 1-1 or Anchorage is up 2-0, Sunday, April 19 @ Proctor, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Game 4: Friday, April 24 or Saturday, April 25 @ Anchorage, 7:30 p.m. AKDT

Game 5: Saturday, April 25 @ Anchorage, 7:30 p.m. AKDT, or Sunday, April 26 @ Anchorage, 4:00 p.m. AKDT







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