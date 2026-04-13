Wilderness Hand out Season Awards
Published on April 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minnesota Wilderness News Release
The Minnesota Wilderness handed out the following 2025-26 season awards at a recent gathering of players, staff and fans:
Fan of the Year: George Wilton
Sponsor of the Year: B&B Market (Owners Jake and Mikayla Richardson)
New Sponsor Award: Black Bear Casino
Volunteer of the Year: Joanna Carlson
Safety Award: LCS Coaches (Bus driver Paul Erickson)
Team Mom of the Year: Beth Mayo-Emilson (Billet Coordinator)
Rookie of the Year: Andrei Gudin
MVP: Noah Dziver
Defender of the Year: Olle Karlsson
Forward of the Year: Zachary Homer
Goalie of the Year: Valdemar Andersen and Ryan Gerlich
Fan Favorite: Ryan DeAngelis
Community Service Award: Landon Cottingham
Grit Award: Logan Nagle
The Wilderness begin post-season play this weekend. They'll entertain the Anchorage Wolverines at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor, MN, Friday and Saturday nights to open the best 3-of-5 Midwest Division Semi-final. A full playoff schedule will be released later this week.
North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Wilderness Add One More Point in Final Regular Season Weekend - Minnesota Wilderness
- Wilderness Hand out Season Awards - Minnesota Wilderness
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