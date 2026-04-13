Wilderness Hand out Season Awards

Published on April 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness handed out the following 2025-26 season awards at a recent gathering of players, staff and fans:

Fan of the Year: George Wilton

Sponsor of the Year: B&B Market (Owners Jake and Mikayla Richardson)

New Sponsor Award: Black Bear Casino

Volunteer of the Year: Joanna Carlson

Safety Award: LCS Coaches (Bus driver Paul Erickson)

Team Mom of the Year: Beth Mayo-Emilson (Billet Coordinator)

Rookie of the Year: Andrei Gudin

MVP: Noah Dziver

Defender of the Year: Olle Karlsson

Forward of the Year: Zachary Homer

Goalie of the Year: Valdemar Andersen and Ryan Gerlich

Fan Favorite: Ryan DeAngelis

Community Service Award: Landon Cottingham

Grit Award: Logan Nagle

The Wilderness begin post-season play this weekend. They'll entertain the Anchorage Wolverines at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor, MN, Friday and Saturday nights to open the best 3-of-5 Midwest Division Semi-final. A full playoff schedule will be released later this week.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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