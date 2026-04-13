Wings Win Dakota Buffalo Cup to Cap off Regular Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings finished off their regular season with a home-and-home series against the Watertown Shamrocks. Although Robertson Cup Playoff positions were already set, the Dakota teams were still playing for the Dakota Buffalo Cup presented by Buffalo Wild Wings!

(Friday, April 10 - Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, Watertown, SD) Friday's game would start with Aberdeen and Watertown trading penalties. At the halfway mark of the period, Watertown's Owen Chartier would be credited with a shorthanded goal from a bad bounce off the glass. With this being the only goal of the period, Watertown would have a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, Owen Fask would score for Watertown just under 3 minutes into the period, extending the Shamrocks lead. However, at the 12:11 mark, Zan Spari-Leben would score with assists from Taven James and Keaton Weis to liven the Wings bench. With just 15 seconds left of the second period, and just as Watertown would be at full-strength again, Jonathan Doucette would score with help from Sam Scheetz and Caden Lee. This goal would even the field, and the score would be tied at 2 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Aberdeen would start off on the Power Play, but would not be able to find the back of the net. After, Watertown would get a chance on the man-advantage as well, but they would come up unsuccessful. However, at the 7:33 mark, Easton Edwards would score the give the Wings the lead with assists from Caden Lee, and Gavin Reed. As time would wind down, Watertown would try and pull their goaltender to tie the game, but Aberdeen's defense would be up to the task. The Wings would win on Friday with a score of 3-2.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings on Friday stopping 34 of 36 shots, and ended the night with a .944 SV%.

(Saturday, April 11 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) On Saturday, the Wings would come out strong and would outshoot the Shamrocks 15-8 all period. Although they would outshoot them, it would be Joe Rice getting Watertown on the board first. Shortly after, Brody Dustin would score with help from Jonathan Doucette and Gavin Reed. At that time, Watertown would be sent to the penalty box, and Cooper Anderson would score on the Power Play, giving the Wings the lead heading into the second period. Assists for Anderson's goal would be Sam Scheetz and Jonathan Doucette.

In the second, Brody Josselyn would tie the game for the Shamrocks. However, the Wings would continue their offensive pressure. With just under 3 minutes left of the period, Sam Scheetz would score a highlight reel goal with assists from Matthew Martin and Easton Edwards. With Aberdeen reclaiming their lead, Aberdeen would have a 3-2 lead heading into the 3rd period.

In the third, Aberdeen would start off again on the Power Play, but would not score until Watertown would be back at full strength. This goal would be scored by Owen Pitters with help from Cooper Siegert and Jibber Kuhl. As time would wind down, Aberdeen would get sent to the box, and Watertown's Owen Chartier would score. The Shamrocks again would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but the Wings defense would not give up. Aberdeen would win on Saturday with a score of 4-3.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings on Saturday stopping 22 of 25 shots, and ended the night with a .88 SV%.

With both wins from the Wings, and Bismarck splitting their series over the weekend, the Aberdeen Wings would be named the Inaugural Dakota Buffalo Cup Champions!

Now, the Wings look ahead to the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. With Aberdeen being seeded third, they will take on the Bismarck Bobcats. This weekend, April 17th and 18th, the Wings will play Round 1, Games 1 & 2 in the VFW Sports Center. You can catch all the action on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

Next Friday, April 24th, the Wings will be back in the Odde for Round 1, Game 3! You can purchase your tickets now at tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

If necessary, Round 1, Game 4 will be played in the Odde on Saturday, April 25th, and Round 1, Game 5 will be played in Bismarck at the VFW Sports Center.

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North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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