First Team All-American Brandon Holt's Hockey Journey Highlights New Mexico Ice Wolves Development Model as Team Enters NAHL Playoffs

Published on April 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release









Brandon Holt with the New Mexico Ice Wolves

(New Mexico Ice Wolves, Credit: Zack Price) Brandon Holt with the New Mexico Ice Wolves(New Mexico Ice Wolves, Credit: Zack Price)

(Albuquerque, NM) Monday - Former New Mexico Ice Wolves captain and defenseman Brandon Holt was been named an AHCA/CCM First Team All-American over the weekend for his play with the University of Maine Black Bears. All-American honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) is one of the highest honors in college hockey and having Holt play three season in NM is a major statement on the program that is being built in Albuquerque. After his senior college season, Holt recently signing a professional contract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League- once again proving that the path to elite college and professional hockey can run through New Mexico.

As the NM Ice Wolves prepare to start their 2026 North American Hockey League (NAHL) semifinals playoff this Friday, Holt's story serves as both validation and inspiration for the program's player-first development model.

"Brandon is exactly what this program is about," said NM Ice Wolves Head Coach Kyle McKenzie. "He came here with ability, but what separated him was his commitment to development- day after day, year after year for three full seasons. Seeing Brandon become an All-American and now move on to the AHL is something our current players can look at and believe is possible for them, too."

A Proven Development Pathway

Holt's journey reflects the core mission of the NM Ice Wolves and their role within hockey's development ladder, particularly within the NAHL ecosystem. Originally from Grand Forks, North Dakota, Holt spent three seasons in Albuquerque, playing and developing under Head Coach Phil Fox and Skills Coach Ben Danford. By his final season, Holt had grown into a team captain and top-pair defenseman- a leader both on and off the ice.

The NM Ice Wolves environment- anchored at Outpost Ice Arena, known as "The Coolest Place in Town©"- provides NAHL and NA3HL players with a unique combination of:

Daily skill-focused development

World class hockey Speed Gym and training center designed by hockey training guru Jack Blatherwick

High-character leadership expectations

Consistent exposure to NCAA scouting

That model is designed for one purpose: preparing players for the next level.

From Albuquerque to National Recognition

After his time in New Mexico, Holt advanced to the University of Maine where his development accelerated into one of the top defensive careers in recent program history. Over four seasons he became a cornerstone for the Black Bears culminating in First Team All American honors, one of the top-scoring defensemen in Hockey East, elite defensive metrics and discipline and national recognition as one of college hockey's most complete players

Holt's success ultimately led to his recent signing with the Tucson Roadrunners, placing him one step from the National Hockey League.

Setting the Standard for What's Next

For the NM Ice Wolves, Holt's story is not an outlier- it is the blueprint. As the team enters the 2026 NAHL playoffs the focus remains on continuing that same development process for the current and next wave of players.

"This is the time of year where development and competition meet," McKenzie added. "Our guys are competing to win, but they're also building habits and experiences that will carry them into college hockey and beyond- just like Brandon did."

A Message to Players, Families and Coaches

For players, parents, advisors and college programs prioritizing junior hockey recruiting resources, the NM Ice Wolves continue to demonstrate that development is not just promised- it is delivered from New Mexico to NCAA, with NCAA to All-American and finally to professional hockey. The pathway is real and it runs through New Mexico.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

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North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.