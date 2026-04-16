New Mexico Ice Hockey Reaches Historic Milestone as Albuquerque Natives Stanley Hubbard Commits to Play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey and Jake Wenner Commits to NCAA Division III

Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves® today announced that hockey in New Mexico has reached a historic milestone as Albuquerque natives Stanley Hubbard and Jake Wenner have earned NCAA hockey opportunities, marking the continued growth of a complete player development pathway within the state.

Hubbard has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for the Robert Morris University Colonials in Pittsburgh, PA beginning in the 2026-27 season, becoming the first men's hockey player developed entirely within New Mexico to reach NCAA hockey at any level and the first New Mexican to reach NCAA Division I ice hockey. Wenner has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for the Albright Lions in Reading, PA for the 2026-27 season, joining the program's inaugural NCAA team.

Both players are products of the New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation (NMICE) which runs its growing youth hockey program out of Outpost Ice Arena and while both players had somewhat different paths both advanced through the NM Ice Wolves junior system-Hubbard at the NA3HL and NAHL levels and Wenner in the NA3HL.

A BREAKTHROUGH FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

Hubbard's path represents a defining moment for hockey in New Mexico. Raised in Albuquerque from a young age, he began playing hockey at just four years old and has never left the state to play elsewhere. He developed entirely within NM Ice at Outpost Ice Arena before advancing to the NM Ice Wolves junior hockey organization, starting with the NA3HL development team for the 2022-23 season. Hubbard is finishing his last season of junior hockey this season with the NM Ice Wolves NAHL with playoffs starting Friday, April 17 at Outpost.

Hubbard's development within the North American Hockey League ecosystem that includes the NAHL and NA3HL:

NAPHL SHOW Division competition during later youth years 2020-21, 2021-22

NAHL Prospects' Challenge teams with NM Ice Wolves - 2021, 2022, 2023

A unique early role playing forward at 16U and goaltender at 18U in the same event during his transition from goalie to forward

Two seasons in the NA3HL (Tier III) - 2022-23, 2023-24

Two seasons in the NAHL (Tier II) - 2024, 2025

NAHL Top Prospects event in 2026 where the league's top uncommitted players gather to compete in front of NCAA and professional scouts

Both the NAHL (Tier II) and NA3HL (Tier III) are the only USA Hockey-sanctioned junior leagues at their respective levels.

"Stanley's commitment is a landmark moment for New Mexico hockey," said Kyle McKenzie, head coach of the NAHL NM Ice Wolves. "As the hardest working player on and off the ice, Hubbard earned this opportunity. Both he and Wenner will serve as an inspiration to our hockey players and families here in Albuquerque. The next NCAA player is already in our arena."

TWO PATHS, ONE DESTINATION

Wenner's journey reflects another important pathway for New Mexico players. An Albuquerque native, Wenner developed locally through NM Ice before leaving the state to compete at the Tier I (AAA) level in Colorado Springs for four seasons during his U16 and U18 years. He returned to New Mexico to start his junior hockey career with the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NA3HL and played two seasons, capping off the recently completed 2025-26 season by setting a new team record for All Time Points (109), Single Season Assists (37) and All Time Assists (72).

During his development time with the NM Ice, Wenner also played on NAHL Prospects' Challenge teams and earned a selection to the NA3HL Top Prospects event in 2026.

"Jake's path shows how New Mexico players can develop locally, take their development away from home and return home to take the final steps to college hockey through juniors," said Ben Danford, Director of Hockey at Outpost Ice Arena.

FROM LEAVING TO STAYING: THE EVOLUTION OF NEW MEXICO HOCKEY

The achievements of Hubbard and Wenner reflect the evolution of hockey development in New Mexico. Previously, the only known New Mexico men's player to reach NCAA hockey was Albuquerque native Cory King, who played four seasons of NCAA Division III hockey with the Chatham University Cougars men's ice hockey team starting in 2017-18. Cory, left the state at the age 15 to pursue his development opportunities in Las Vegas and Colorado.

Wenner followed a similar path-developing locally, leaving for out of state programs and returning to New Mexico for junior hockey with the NM Ice Wolves program in place. Hubbard's path represents a new phase by remaining in New Mexico for his entire development and advancing through a fully local system of youth and junior hockey.

WOMEN PLAYERS PROVIDE PERSPECTIVE

New Mexico natives have also reached NCAA hockey on the women's side, including Jordan Hancock of UW-Eau Claire Blugolds women's ice hockey and Hailey Braaten of Chatham Cougars women's ice hockey, both of whom are currently competing at the NCAA Division III level.

A COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT ECOSYSTEM IN ALBUQUERQUE

The success of Hubbard and Wenner reflects the strength of a fully integrated development model centered at Outpost Ice Arena that features two NHL-sized ice sheets, two connected training rinks designed for high-repetition skill development and the NM Ice Wolves Speed Gym & Training Center, a hockey-specific off ice training facility designed by renowned performance expert Jack Blatherwick.

These facilities, combined with aligned coaching across youth and junior levels, provide a unique environment for player development in a non-traditional hockey market. Players and the organization are now proving that New Mexico offers a full ladder for player advancement from NM Ice youth hockey to NA3HL development team (Tier III junior hockey), NAHL (Tier II junior hockey) on the path to NCAA placements.

"We're building something special here," said Danford. "The combination of coaching, facilities, and a full ladder of development allows players to develop to the highest level without leaving home."

THE NEXT CHALLENGE

Before beginning his NCAA career, Hubbard will continue his NM Ice Wolves journey as the team aims for the 2026 NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship starting with a best-of-five semifinal series beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque. The team secured second place in the rugged South Division regular season earning a first round playoff bye and home ice advantage in the best of semifinal series that starts at Outpost Ice Arena April 17 & 18. Tickets for the NM Ice Wolves semifinals series are on sale now at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

Game 1: Friday, April 17 at 6:30pm MT (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

Game 2: Saturday, April 18 at 6:30pm MT (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at 7pm MT (at El Paso County Coliseum)

Game 4 *if necessary: April 25 at 7pm MT (at El Paso County Coliseum)

Game 5 *if necessary: April 26 at 5pm (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

All games for the NM Ice Wolves (NAHL & NA3HL) are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state-of-the-art dedicated production facility equipped with the help of the premiere mobile production company F&F Productions.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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