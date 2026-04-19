Rhinos Take Control with 2-0 Series Lead
Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves battled the El Paso Rhinos in game two of the best of five division semifinal series on Saturday, April 18. The Rhinos got on the board first with the only goal in the first period from Tommy Shore on the powerplay. The second period saw Jeremey Sprung tie the game early in the second period. The Rhinos would regain the lead when Raphael Laviolette found the back of the net on a breakaway. The Ice Wolves would once again tie the game in the final minute courtesy of a highlight reel goal in the final minute of the second period. The Rhinos would score all three goals in the third period from Jacob Solano, Ethan Woolcott, and then Alexander Stephen. The victory for the Rhinos has them ahead in the series 2-0 with the series shifting to El Paso game three is on Friday, April 24 at 7:00pm MT.
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