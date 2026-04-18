Warriors Defenseman Trent Burlison Commits to Concordia University Wisconsin

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma Warrior Defenseman Trent Burlison is announcing his commitment to Division III Concordia University Wisconsin in order to pursue his hockey and academic career.

Burlison, who hails from Frisco, TX, has played two seasons in the North American Hockey League, all with Oklahoma. Over the course of his NAHL career, Trent appeared in 112 games scoring 11 goals and picking up 32 assists. As he moves on to the next level, Trent joins the Falcon family looking to provide much of what he did in Oklahoma, a solid defensive game with high offensive upside on the other half of the sheet.

Concordia Univ. Wiscosnin is located in Mequon, Wisconsin and competes in the NCHA (Northern Collegiate Hockey Association). They face teams such as Trine, Dubuque, and MSOE among others.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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