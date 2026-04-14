NM Ice Wolves to Face El Paso Rhinos in South Division Semifinals with Best of Five Series Starting this Friday and Saturday at Outpost Ice Arena

Published on April 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) Monday - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced the team will face the El Paso Rhinos in the South Division Semifinals of the North American Hockey League playoffs, with the best-of-five series opening this Friday and Saturday, April 17-18, 2026, at Outpost Ice Arena.

"Playoff hockey is different," said NM Ice Wolves Head Coach Kyle McKenzie. "We've earned the opportunity to start at home, and we're looking forward to playing in front of our fans. The energy in our building makes a difference."

The NM Ice Wolves earned home ice advantage to start the series after finishing second in the highly competitive South Division. The matchup sets up a familiar and physical rivalry series, with two hard hitting teams in the NAHL's "Dirty South" division battling for a spot in the South division finals.

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 17 | 6:30pm MT | Outpost Ice Arena (Albuquerque, NM)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 18 | 6:30pm MT | Outpost Ice Arena (Albuquerque, NM)

Game 3 - Friday, April 24 | 7pm MT | El Paso County Coliseum (El Paso, TX)

Game 4 (if necessary) - Saturday, April 25 | 7pm MT | El Paso County Coliseum (El Paso, TX)

Game 5 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 26 | 5pm MT | Outpost Ice Arena (Albuquerque, NM)

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Outpost Ice Arena are limited and expected to sell out.

For single game or a package of playoff tickets, visit: https://tickets.nmicewolves.com/

Highlights of the NM Ice Wolves in action this season are available for download at on the team's News and Press page where members of the press can also download highlights after every home and away game during the playoffs.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.