Playoff Matchup Set: Wolverines vs. Wilderness

Published on April 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The first round of playoffs is officially set, with the Anchorage Wolverines (4) heading south to take on the Minnesota Wilderness (1).

With Games 3, 4, and 5 dependent on the outcome of the first two matchups, the Wolverines are currently guaranteed just one home playoff game: Friday, April 24th.

Playoff Schedule + Scenarios:

Game 1: April 17 - in Minnesota (4:15 PM AKST)

Game 2: April 18 - in Minnesota (4:15 PM AKST)

If either team sweeps Games 1 & 2:

Game 3: April 24 - in Anchorage (7:30 PM AKST)

Game 4: If necessary April 25 - in Anchorage (7:30 PM AKST)

Game 5: If necessary April 26 - in Anchorage (4:00 PM AKST)

If the series is split after Games 1 & 2:

Game 3: April 19 - in Minnesota (4:15 PM AKST)

Game 4: April 25 - in Anchorage (7:30 PM AKST)

Game 5: If necessary April 26 - in Anchorage (4:00 PM AKST) Ticket Info:

To say thank you for your constant support, season ticket holder and sponsor tickets will be honored throughout the postseason.

Tickets for the April 25th home game will be available for purchase starting at 5:00 PM tonight at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

Tickets for any additional home games will be released once those games are officially confirmed.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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