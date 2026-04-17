Playoff Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines (4) vs. Minnesota Wilderness (1)

Published on April 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The postseason starts now.

The Anchorage Wolverines hit the road to face the top-seeded Minnesota Wilderness in Proctor for Game one of a five-game series, kicking off the Road to the Robby.

It's familiar territory for Head Coach Mike Aikens, who previously led the inaugural Wolverines squad all the way to the championship game. Since then, Anchorage has built a reputation for showing up in the postseason, qualifying in four of the last five seasons.

Minnesota holds the edge in the season series (5-2), but the most recent matchup in mid-February ended in a split; setting the stage for a competitive first round.

Puck drops at 4:15pm. Catch the action on NAHLTV, or join the watch party at Dave & Buster's.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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