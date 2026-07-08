Anchorage Wolverines to Host U.S. National Under-17 Team for Two-Game Series

Published on July 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Anchorage Wolverines are proud to announce that U.S. National Under-17 Team will travel to Anchorage for a special two-game series against the Wolverines on Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12, at the Sullivan Arena.

The weekend will provide Alaska hockey fans with a unique opportunity to watch some of the nation's top young hockey players compete against the Anchorage Wolverines in one of the state's most historic sports venues.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome USA Hockey and the Under-17 Team to Anchorage," said Merit Waldrop, General Manager of the Anchorage Wolverines. "This will be a tremendous weekend of hockey and a special opportunity for our players, fans and the entire Alaska hockey community. We look forward to showcasing Anchorage, the Sullivan Arena and the passion Alaskans have for the game."

In addition to the two games, members of the USA Hockey Under-17 Team and the Anchorage Wolverines will participate in community activities during their time in Alaska. The organizations are working together to create opportunities for local youth hockey players, families and community members to engage with the teams throughout the visit.

Additional information regarding public appearances, community activities, game times, tickets and other weekend events will be announced in August.

The Anchorage Wolverines encourage hockey fans from across Alaska to save the dates and join the organization for this historic weekend at the Sullivan Arena.

EVENT INFORMATION

U.S. National Under-17 Team vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Location & Dates: Sullivan Arena - Anchorage, Alaska

General Ticket Information: Available starting Aug. 10







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