2026 NAHL Showcase Schedule Set

Published on July 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







by: Ken Oda, gotauros.com

Minot, ND - The Minotauros schedule is now officially complete as the North American Hockey League announced the 2026 NAHL Showcase Schedule this afternoon. The Minotauros will play three games over four day event at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota from September 23rd to 26th.

This will be the 23rd annual NAHL Showcase, and the 15th time the Minotauros will attend. The Tauros have an all-time record of 27-22-5 at the NAHL Showcase and were the 2016 event Champions going 4-0-0.

This year will be the third year of the new format in which teams only play three games over the four days. The Tauros open with a new opponent facing the Elmira Aviators on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. The Aviators joined the NAHL in 2024 and have yet to make the playoffs finishing ninth in the East Division each of the last two seasons.

The Tauros will have Thursday off before taking on another East Division opponent the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday. Puck drop will be at 11:45 a.m. and will be the second meeting all-time between the two teams. Danbury made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season earning a spot in the play-in round for the East as the sixth seed. The teams have met once before at the Showcase in 2022 the Minotauros won 8-1 behind two goals and an assist each for Nick O'Hanisain and Justin Dauphinais and four assists for Jan-Kasper Bergman.

The Tauros close out the Showcase on Saturday morning taking on the Amarillo Wranglers. The Wranglers are coming off of a last place finish in the South Division marking the second season in a row that they have missed the postseason after qualifying for both the 2023 and 2024 playoffs. The Wranglers won the only prior meeting between the two clubs 3-1 in 2022, with the Tauros lone goal coming from Weston Knox.

All Minotauros games including those at the NAHL Showcase will be on NAHLtv.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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