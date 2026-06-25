2026-27 Schedule Released

Published on June 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







by: Ken Oda, gotauros.com

Minot, ND - The Minot Minotauros sixteenth season is set as the North American Hockey League announced the 2026-27 schedule this afternoon. (Download a printable schedule calendar here)

With the Minnesota Mallards moving to the Midwest Division, and the North Iowa Bulls relocating to Houston and joining the South Division; the Central Division returns to it's hyper-competitive roots. Over the last six seasons five of the six remaining Central Division teams have each won the Central Cup at least once. The only team that has not, the Watertown Shamrocks qualified for the playoffs last season in just their second season in the league.

The other side effect of a six team Central Division is that rivalries should heat up again as teams see more of each other. After two seasons of playing each divisional opponent eight times, the Tauros will now see everyone in the division twelve times with the exception of Austin who will remain at just eight meetings.

The Tauros will open up on the road before the NAHL Showcase heading to Aberdeen to open the season on September 18th. They will then head to Blaine, MN, and The National Sports Center Super Rink for the 23rd annual NAHL Showcase. The schedule for the event has not yet been announced but the Tauros will play three games in four days against opponents from the other divisions.

After the Showcase concludes the Tauros return home for the home opening weekend on October 2nd and 3rd against the St. Cloud Norsemen. Like the Tauros the Norsemen missed the playoffs last season and will be looking to rebound this year. The Tauros went 7-1-0 against the Norsemen last season. The Minotauros Booster Club's Trunk-or-Treat Tailgate party will take place when the Tauros host the Austin Bruins on October 24th.

The Tauros will get their first look at the Bismarck Bobcats on Wednesday, November, 25th in Bismarck before welcoming them to Minot for the Tauros annual Black Friday Pack the Pepsi night two days later.

In December the Tauros will play four of seven games at home including hosting the Watertown Shamrocks on Teddy Bear Toss night on December 19th. After Christmas break, the Tauros return to action as they always do, looking to spoil the Bobcats New Years Eve party in Bismarck.

The Tauros kick off 2027 right away hosting the Bobcats on January 1st and 2nd. In total three of the Tauros five weekend sets in January will be on The Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena with the Aberdeen Wings (January 8th and 9th) and Austin Bruins (January 29th and 30th) coming to town.

February sees the Tauros most travel with trips to St. Cloud, Bismarck, and Austin, as well some Tauros undoubtedly heading to the NAHL's Top Prospects Tournament on February 22nd and 23rd. The Tauros do get one home set bringing in rival Bismarck on Valentines/Super Bowl weekend February 12th and 13th.

The NAHL schedule makers are helping the Tauros and their fans get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit in March as all six of the Tauros games that month are against the Watertown Shamrocks. There is a well placed off weekend for the Tauros on March 19th and 20th giving them a chance to rest up for the playoff push.

The Tauros kick off April with more of the same, heading to Watertown to take on the Shamrocks. Then they return to Minot for the final home weekend of the regular season hosting the Aberdeen Wings on Fan Appreciation Weekend April 9th and 10th. Finally, the Tauros will wrap up the regular season in Bismack April 16th and 17th.

Single game tickets will go on sale starting August 1st, until then stay tuned to gotauros.com and Minotauros socials (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok) for updates throughout the offseason including more promotional dates and roster news.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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