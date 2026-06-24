Ryan Saginaw Signs Tender with Norsemen

Published on June 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







St. Cloud is proud to announce that Ryan Saginaw has signed a tender to play for the Norsemen. Saginaw a 6'0" 180 lb forward is from Coraopolis, PA outside of Pittsburgh and played his High School hockey at Bishop Canevin where he put 79 points (49G 30A) his senior year. Saginaw has played his last two seasons for the Northern Cyclones in the NCDC and the Powassan VooDoos in the (NOJHL) North Ontario Junior Hockey League where last year he put up 74 points (35G 39A) and had 3 points in 4 playoff games.

Quote coach Joe Exter - "Ryan is a highly skilled forward who can create and finish around the net. On his team last year, he drove the offense. I look forward to seeing Ryan continue to do this with us. This offense production is driven by Ryan's work ethic. More importantly his high character will have a major impact in our locker room."

Saginaw is looking forward to playing in the NAHL. "It's a very talented and physical league, and it's a great chance for me to grow my game. I'm a skilled playmaker in the offensive zone yet still responsible in the defensive zone as well."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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