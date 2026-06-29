Former Norsemen Timofei Runtso Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens

Published on June 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







Former St. Cloud Norsemen defensemen Timofei Runtso was selected in the 2nd round 57th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in this past weekend's NHL Draft. Runtso, a Marina del Rey, CA native grew up playing Triple A hockey for the Los Angeles Junior Kings program before joining the Norsemen during the '24-'25 season where he put up 27 points in 53 games. Runtso then moved onto the WHL playing for the Victoria Royals last year where he put up 44 points 68 games. Runtso is committed to Miami University.

Quote coach Joe Exter - "Couldn't be happier for Tim. He stepped right into St Cloud and showed he was a standout player. This season he did the same in Victoria. As a Defensemen Tim is elite offensively and defensively. These abilities had his name called early in the NHL draft. Tim is a great example of how the NAHL environment challenges and develops young players to be ready for their next challenge. Tim took advantage of his opportunity with us and used it as a stepping stone to achieve a lifelong dream of being drafted. The Norsemen family is proud of Tim and excited to follow his hockey journey."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.