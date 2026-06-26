Charlie Weaver Signs Tender with Norsemen

Published on June 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







St. Cloud is proud to announce that Charlie Weaver has signed a tender to play for the Norsemen. Weaver a 6'0" 177 lb forward is a native of Los Angeles, CA and played 4 years for St. George's Prep School in the Canadian Sport School Hockey Leage (CSSHL). Charlie also played for the Delta Ice Hawks in the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PIJHL) and last year played for the Winkler Flyers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) where he put up 28 points 11G 17A.

Quote coach Joe Exter - "Charlie provides a strong presence down the right side of the ice that our team needs. He is fearless on the wall and attacks the inside of the ice with courage. This play will set the tone of how our team needs to play. We are excited to have Charlie join our club and look forward to seeing him be in impact player for us."

Weaver is extremely excited to join the Norsemen. He's a power forward who thinks well with the puck and plays with poise. "I like to play fast and physical, and play a smart 200-foot game."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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