Wings Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule

Published on June 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League have announced the full schedule for the 2026-2027 season. This will be the franchises 17th season as members of the NAHL.

The schedule is highlighted by 30 games that will be played at the Odde Ice Center including two exhibition games, September 5th vs. Watertown and September 11th vs. The University of Jamestown. This season also sees a change in the division, as the North Iowa Bulls have relocated to Houston, TX and the Minnesota Mallards have switched to the Midwest Division, leaving 6 teams in the NAHL Central Division.

The NAHL Showcase will be held September 23-26th in Blaine, MN and match ups for the will be announced in July.

Season tickets are on sale now @ tickets.aberdeenwings.com or by contacting Aaron @ 605-380-5852 or asmith@aberdeenwings.com







North American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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