Brandon Rodenwald Signs Tender with Norsemen

Published on June 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







St. Cloud is proud to announce that Brandon Rodenwald has signed a tender to play for the Norsemen. Rodenwald a 6'2" 210 lb forward graduated from Buffalo High School where he played varsity 3 years and closed out his senior year leading the team in scoring with 40 points (16G 24A). He then joined the Norsemen for their final 7 games while scoring his 1st NAHL goal in his 4th game played against North Iowa.

Norsemen coach Joe Exter - "We're thrilled to add Brandon to our roster. He had a strong finish to the season with us last year demonstrating his effectiveness as a two way forward."

Rodenwald is just as excited to join the Norsemen and prides himself in his two-way game with a scoring touch. "I'm really excited to tender with the Norsemen and want to help build towards a championship winning team. I'm a 200-foot player who plays effectively in all 3 zones and can put the puck in the net. Playing in the NAHL last year showed me how fast, and physical the league is".

The Norsemen main camp will be held at the MAC June 25-28 and is open to the public.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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