Ramirez Named Captain Ahead of 2026/27 Season

Published on June 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Minotauros are proud to announce that forward Dane Ramirez has been named the 14th Captain in franchise history. Ramirez enters his third season as a Minotauro, tallying 39 points in 97 games (21 goals, 18 assists). He is coming off a breakout season where he led the team in goals with 19. He was arguably the hottest player in the NAHL at the end of last year, scoring a goal in each of the final six games of the season.

"We are proud to name Dane our Captain for this upcoming season" said Tauros Head Coach/General Manager Cody Campbell. "Dane has earned this through two seasons of work, overcoming adversity and most importantly earning the trust and respect of his teammates. Dane embodies what it means to be a Tauro on and off the ice and we look forward to him leading our group this upcoming season."

When asked what was going through his mind when he found out he was being named Captain, Ramirez said "It was such an honor to hear that they want to recognize me as Captain. I think that the Minot organization speaks for itself and to be apart of the history of Captains in the past like Trevor Stachowiak, I am just super honored and excited to continue the legacy."

Ramirez is the first Captain for the organization since 2023/24, when Trevor Stachowiak and Weston Knox both wore the C. The past two seasons have featured six Alternate Captains. Jack O'Hanisain, Ian Spencer, John Small, and Adam Mahler wore the A in the 2024/25 season. Ty James and Davin Nichols both wore the A last season. When asked what lessons he will take from the leadership groups the past two seasons, Ramirez said "I was apart of two teams with really great leaders, so I was able to learn a lot from them. They taught me how to be a good player and an even better person, so now it's my responsibility to continue that and pave the way for others."

Having just wrapped up Main Camp this past weekend, the focus now shifts to the preseason. The Tauros preseason will consist of a home weekend versus the Bozeman Ice Dogs of the NA3HL on September 4th and 5th. After that it will once again be time for the War In Watford versus the Bismarck Bobcats on September 11th and 12th. Details on both of those weekends are coming soon so make sure to follow our social media pages to stay up to date on all things Tauros!







North American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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