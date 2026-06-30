Wolverines Make History with First-Ever NHL Draft Pick: Leo Henriquez Selected by Boston Bruins

Published on June 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







ANCHORAGE, AK -- Former Anchorage Wolverines goaltender Leo Henriquez has been selected 170th overall in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Draft to the Boston Bruins.

"We are incredibly proud of Leo and excited to see him drafted by the Boston Bruins," General Manager Merit Waldrop said.

Henriquez becomes the first player in Anchorage Wolverines organization history to be selected in the NHL Draft since the organization's inception in 2021.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Leo and his family, and a special moment for our organization as he becomes the first NHL Draft pick in team history," Waldrop said. "We wish Leo the very best as he takes the next step in his hockey career."

Henriquez appeared in 24 games for the Wolverines during the 2024-25 season, posting an impressive .923 save percentage before earning a call-up to the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers.

"Today is a historic day for the Anchorage Wolverines as we celebrate our first NHL Draft pick, but more importantly, a well-deserved accomplishment for Leo," Wolverines Co-Owner Kari Ellsworth said. "Anyone who watched him play at Sullivan Arena knows how gifted he is and how lucky we were to have him in a Wolverines jersey. We're proud to have been part of his journey and can't wait to watch this next chapter unfold. Congratulations, Leo."

Before beginning his professional career with the Bruins organization, Henriquez is set to continue his development at NCAA Division I powerhouse Boston College.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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