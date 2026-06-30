Jackalopes Schedule Released

Published on June 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odessa Jackalopes News Release







The Jacks are ready to bring the action back to the Ector County Coliseum.

Fans can now view the full regular season schedule, including both home and away games. The Jacks will bring the action back to Ector County Coliseum with exciting matchups, family-friendly game nights, and plenty of opportunities for fans to pack the stands and cheer on Odessa hockey.

This season's schedule features games against familiar opponents from across the division, including the Amarillo Wranglers, El Paso Rhinos, Corpus Christi IceRays, Shreveport Mudbugs, New Mexico Ice Wolves, Lone Star Brahmas, Houston Bulls, Oklahoma Warriors, and Idaho Falls Spud Kings.

Home games will be played at Ector County Coliseum, where fans are encouraged to wear red, get loud, and bring the energy all season long. Whether you are a longtime Jackalopes fan or joining us for the first time, this season is the perfect time to be part of the action.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements regarding theme nights, ticket information, promotions, and special events throughout the season.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

Jackalopes Schedule Released - Odessa Jackalopes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.