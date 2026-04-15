Odessa Jackalopes Announces Coaching Changes

Published on April 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odessa Jackalopes News Release







The Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announce organizational changes. Head coach Scott Deur will be setting aside coaching responsibilities, for the time being, and taking over as the President of Business Operations for the Jackalopes.

This decision did not come lightly for Deur. He shares more on why it was one he felt he had to make.

"I am at a point in my life where we are trying to start a family, and I feel I need to be closer to home."

Deur just wrapped up his fifth season as the head coach of the Jackalopes. Before serving as the bench boss, he was an assistant coach with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for six years, winning a Robertson Cup with Fairbanks during the 2015-16 campaign. In addition to coaching in the NAHL, he got his coaching start in the NA3HL as the assistant coach with the La Crosse Freeze. His experience and knowledge of the League of Opportunity go further than his coaching experience.

Deur is a veteran of the NAHL, playing three seasons in the League of Opportunity. His firsthand experience of playing and coaching in the NAHL will be beneficial to him in taking over the President of Business Operations title. Deur believes there are improvements he can implement in the front office and is excited about this new challenge.

Jackalopes owner, Donald D. Stone II, agrees with this decision and states why Deur is the one to elevate the Odessa

organization.

"The Jackalopes are in a better place than they were when Scott came in, and I look forward to Scott creating a bigger presence for the team in the Odessa/Midland community."

A search for the new head coach will begin immediately.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

Odessa Jackalopes Announces Coaching Changes - Odessa Jackalopes

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