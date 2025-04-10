Jacks Defeat Ice Wolves 3-2 in OT, Secure $5,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin

April 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Jackalopes looked to bounce back following a loss to the Ice Wolves the night before.

The Jacks once again scored the first goal of the game, this time on the power play as Riley Rosenthal converted on the one-timer that got past Ice Wolves goalie Andy Vlaha. That would prove to be the only goal of the period as the Jacks took the 1-0 lead going into the first intermission, while also leading the shots on goal category 13-11.

Just like last night the game was a back and forth contest as New Mexico would go on to tie the game in the middle part of the 2nd period. Ironically, the goal for the Ice Wolves was also a one-timer from about the same spot Rosenthal scored the period before. Under 4 minutes later, the Jacks would respond as James Richman would gain the Ice Wolves zone, cutting toward the net was Michael Kadlecik, who perfectly deflected the puck into the back of the net to restore the Jacks lead at 2-1. The Ice Wolves wouldn't go away quietly though, as in the dying stages of the 2nd period, as a Jacks penalty expired, the Ice Wolves sniped another shot home to tie the game at two. That's how the 2nd period would end with shots on goal reading 28-22 in favor of New Mexico.

The 3rd period was a tight and competitive period and New Mexico would get a crack on the power play with just over six minutes remaining, but the Jacks penalty kill stayed strong and they would finish 3-3 on the night. The play of the game, however, happened with 5 seconds remaining in regulation when forward Kowin Belsterling saw his opportunity, chipped the puck through the two defensemen, snaked his way through, and got taken down, resulting in a power play for the Jackalopes with 1 second left.

The Jacks would take the power play into the extra session, a beautiful cross ice feed from Kadlecik, found the stick of Cam Dunn and he made no mistake depositing the puck into the back of the net to win the game for the Jackalopes.

This win secured the $5,000 winning prize for the Jackalopes' charity of choice, the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin. This donation is from long-time Jackalopes partner, Chevron. New Mexico will receive the runner-up prize of $2,500 to their charity the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Head Coach Scott Deur was pleased with his special teams performance after the power play went 2-2, and the penalty kill 3-3, "I thought last night the penalty kill just had some fluke bounces against them. That's going to happen from time to time, but tonight I thought they were able to hold stand and we were pretty happy with that. On the flip side the power play goes 2-2 so it's nice to see them get going especially 4 on 3 which we've been working on a little bit and to see them execute it and watch Dunn get that $5,000 goal"

The Jacks improve to 17-21-6 on the year, with the next game being tomorrow, Saturday, February 10th, vs New Mexico @ 7:15 P.M.

All Jacks games can be streamed on the North American Hockey League's streaming service NAHLTV, with the voice of the Jacks, Brandon Luisi. A free audio only version will also be available on the Odessa Jackalopes YouTube page.

