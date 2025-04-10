Playoff Preview Quarterfinals

April 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves welcome in the El Paso Rhinos for a best of three quarterfinals matchup April 11- April 13, 2025. This will be the first time the teams have met in the post season. The Ice Wolves have won six of the eight games against the Rhinos this season. The Rhinos are in the Robertson Cup playoffs for the second straight season, last season the Rhinos won the quarterfinals series in three games against the Oklahoma Warriors. The Rhinos would then take on the Shreveport Mudbugs, eventually losing in five games. For the Ice Wolves this is their third playoff appearance in the last four seasons. Last season, the Ice Wolves won the quarterfinals series in two games against the Amarillo Wranglers. The Ice Wolves would then lose in four games in the division semifinals to the Lonestar Brahmas. All games will be available on NATV and the schedule is below.

April 11 Game 1 6:30pm MT

April 12 Game 2 6:30pm MT

*If Necessary* April 13 Game 3 2:00pm MT

