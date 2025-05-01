Kyle McKenzie Named Head Coach and GM for the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL Team

May 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© NAHL team today announced Kyle McKenzie was named the team's Head Coach and General Manager. He becomes the team's third coach and takes the reins from Kevin Hartzell as the 2024-2025 season ends. McKenzie is a familiar face to the NM Ice Wolves organization and many hockey families in New Mexico, having served as Equipment Manager and Player Development coordinator for the NAHL and NA3HL teams and as Assistant Coach of the NAHL team this past season. McKenzie has also coached youth teams and helped with summer camps, clinics and private lessons since first arriving in the New Mexico in 2022.

"I'm very thankful for this incredible responsibility and look forward to continue building on the great culture and tradition that has already been established here in New Mexico," said Kyle McKenzie, Head Coach and General Manager of the New Mexico Ice Wolves. "I have been blessed to be surrounded by so many good people within the organization, it feels like a big family here. I can't wait to continue our incredible commitment to development and to growing the game right here in New Mexico."

"Kyle is a unique individual who has been an integral part of our organization since he arrived in Albuquerque," said Stan E. Hubbard, Owner of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas. " He has an experienced hockey mind and knows firsthand the role of junior hockey in player development and in growing the game in a community. We welcome Coach Kyle with confidence that our mission will continue to get even stronger in the seasons ahead."

"I'm excited for new Head Coach Kyle McKenzie and the impact I believe he will have on the entire New Mexico Ice Wolves organization," said Kevin Hartzell, just finished Head Coach & GM and now Senior Advisor to the organization. "First and foremost, Kyle is a great human with a kind heart who also has excellent hockey knowledge to share with our players. He's been blessed with being mentored by world class coaches like Craig Ludwig and Jim Montgomery and he's been part of championship teams at every level so he's well versed in what successful players and successful teams look like. Our New Mexico Ice Wolves organization is in good hands."

A native of Aston, PA, McKenzie has played on two title winning teams over a playing career spanning more than a decade. During his time as a defenseman on the United States Hockey League (USHL) Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2011-2013 the team was crowned Clarke Cup National Champion in 2013. From there McKenzie played from 2013-2017 on the Providence Collage Friars winning an NCAA Division I National Championship in 2015. After his college career McKenzie played professionally for six years in the ECHL for the Worcester Railers and the Jacksonville Iceman, as well as a stint in the Southern Professional Hockey League for the Birmingham Bulls. McKenzie also brings ECHL coaching experience having served as the Assistant Coach for the Wheeling Nailers during the 2022-2023 season. McKenzie joined the New Mexico Ice Wolves as Player Development Coordinator and Equipment Manager for the 2023-24 season and served as the Assistant Coach this past season under Head Coach and General Manager Kevin Hartzell.

Hartzell returns to his role as Senior Advisor which he has served in since the organization's inception prior to its inaugural season in 2019-2020. In that role, Hartzell helps guide the organization to be the best we can be and specifically works on leadership training and mentorship of all coaches in the New Mexico Ice Wolves organization (NAHL and NA3HL).

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2025

Kyle McKenzie Named Head Coach and GM for the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL Team - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.