Hat Tricks Prospects Camp Set for June 6-7 in Danbury for 2009s & 2010s

May 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the Hat Tricks Prospects Camp, taking place June 6-7, 2025 at the Danbury Arena. This unique two-day event is designed to give players born in 2009-2010 the chance to experience a real game day - just like a Hat Trick.

Open to motivated, high-level prospects looking to develop their game and get on the radar of the NAHL and junior hockey programs, the Prospects Camp replicates the full Hat Tricks experience, from pregame routines to game action and post-game evaluations.

What to Expect:

Friday, June 6

Pregame Skate

Pre Scout Video Session

Game

Cooldown

Player Meetings

Saturday, June 7

Pregame Skate

Pre Scout Video Session

Game

Cooldown

Exit Meetings

With a focus on skill development, game IQ, and exposure to the junior-level pace and expectations, the Hat Tricks Prospects Camp gives players a competitive edge in their development journey.

The camp is priced at $350 per player and includes all on-ice and off-ice programming. Space is limited, and spots are expected to fill quickly.

Important Details:

Dates: June 6-7, 2025

Location: Danbury Arena

Eligibility: Players born in 2009-2010

Registration Fee: $350

Register at: https://www.hattricksaaa.com/registration/player/39509/

