Danbury Hat Tricks Tender Emil Szepesi for 2025-26 Season

May 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the tender signing of forward Emil Szepesi for the 2025-26 season.

Szepesi, a skilled forward from Tyresö, Sweden, brings a strong European presence to the Hat Tricks lineup. Known for his two-way play, offensive instincts, and high compete level, Szepesi has made a name for himself in recent seasons and is poised to make a smooth transition to North American junior hockey.

