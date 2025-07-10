NAHL & Hat Tricks Announce 22nd Annual Showcase Schedule

July 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The North American Hockey League today has released its schedule for the League's 22nd annual Showcase to be played September 24 through September 27 at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine, MN, and the Hat Tricks will be playing against the Odessa Jackalopes, Corpus Christi Ice Rays and Minnesota Mallards.

Last season the Ice Rays advanced to the South Division finals before they fell to the eventual Robertson Cup finalist Lone Star Brahmas.

The Tricks will be "away" against the Jackalopes on Thursday, September 25 at 6:45PM ET on Rink 1. They will be "away" on Friday, September 26 at 10:00AM against the Ice Rays on Rink 4, and then the Tricks will conclude the Showcase as the "home" team when they faceoff against the Minnesota Mallards on Saturday, September 27 at 12:45PM on Rink 4.

During four previous Showcases (the Showcase was cancelled due to Covid during the team's inaugural 2020-21 season), the Tricks have posted a 2 - 13 record (13%) and have been outscored 60 - 23. Last season the Tricks went 0 - 3 being outscored 10 to 3.

This will be the first time in Tricks history that they will be playing the Jackalopes and Mallards. It will be the second consecutive season in which they square off against the Ice Rays. Last year the Ice Rays won 3 - 1.

All NAHL teams will play three regular-season games at the Showcase, which is one of hockey's most prominent and popular events of the entire season and has become the 'Greatest Show on Ice.' All games will be streamed live through NAtv.com.







