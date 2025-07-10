NAHL Announces Showcase Schedule

July 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The 2025 Showcase full schedule was announced by the North American Hockey League on Thursday. The "Greatest Show on Ice" will take place in Blaine, Minnesota from September 24-27, 2025 at the Super Rink.

Each team in the NAHL will play three games across the four days in front of professional, college, and junior scouts.

Fresh off a record season, the Bruins will open the Showcase with a midday matchup against the Midwest Division's Janesville Jets. The team's opening contest takes place at 3:45 pm on Wednesday September 25th at Rink 3 of the Super Rink.

The Black and Gold get a day off on Thursday before returning to action Friday the 26th against the Maine Nordiques of the Eastern Division. That game also has a 3:45pm puck drop on Rink 1. The Nordiques finished third in the East during the 2024-25 season, toppling the New Hampshire Mountain Kings in three games in the opening round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The team continued the hot streak into the second round, upsetting the Maryland Black Bears in four games in round two before falling to the Eastern Division Champion Rochester Jr. Americans.

The Bruins close out the Showcase with a Saturday afternoon meeting with well known in-state rival Minnesota Wilderness. The afternoon game will take place in Rink 1 at 3:45 pm. This contest will mark the third in the month of September, as the two teams meet for a home and home preseason series on September 5th and 6th. The Wilderness fought their way to the doorstep of the Midwest Division's playoff before falling short by just two points on the last day of the season to the Chippewa Steel.

The NAHL Showcase attracts over 9,000 people in overall attendance, including more than 300+ professional, college, and junior scouts. This premier event draws hundreds of NCAA and NHL scouts for their first look at some of the best and brightest that North America has to offer.

For more information on the NAHL Showcase, including schedule, ticket prices, hotels, rental cars, and arena information, visit www.nahl.com/showcase. All Showcase games will be broadcast on NAHLTV.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.