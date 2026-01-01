Hruza's Hat Trick Highlights Scoring in 9-0 Win

Published on January 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (20-6-2-1, 43pts) closed out 2025 with dominance and welcomed in the new year with a 9-0 routing of the Minnesota Mallards (7-15-2-1, 17pts). Wednesday night marked the first time that Austin has put up nine goals in a game since September 20th, 2014 when the Bruins topped the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 9-4.

Siamion Marshchanok kept his point streak alive when he started the scoring just 4:51 into the first period on an assist from his brother Matsvei and Andrew Leung. That wouldn't be the only goal for the Marshchanok connection, as just 13 seconds into power play courtesy of a Jackson Smithknecht cross check, Siamaion would score again to make it 2-0.

The Marshchanoks, who committed earlier this week to play college hockey for NCAA Division I Augustana University, continued to prove why they are a dominant force in the NAHL. After last night, Siamion's point streak moved to 14-straight games with a point, going 11-24-35 in that time. Matsvei's three assist performance is the fifth time this year the forward has scored three or more points in a single game. He is now 4-5-9 in his last five games.

Nolan Davis capped off the first with his first goal as an Austin Bruin, sniping a wraparound pass from Sam Kline past Minnesota netminder Adam Kimbrel.

Just when Bruins fans thought the first period couldn't be topped, the Black and Gold exploded with five goals. Zander Lipsett kicked things off at 3:47 tapping a puck past Kimbrel in the midst of a chaotic net front scramble.

The highlight of the period was a hat trick for Gavin Hruza -who scored all three goals in a matter of 15 minutes and 28 seconds. The second year Bruin continues to dominate offensively for the Bruins, posting 13 goals and eight assists in his last 12 games. Hruza's hat trick is the first for a Bruin since Alex Laurenza scored three against the Mallards on November 16, 2024.

Hudson Routh scored the ninth and final goal for the Bruins at 4:40 in the third on a quick shot from the left circle. The goal was Routh's first career goal in the NAHL.

Jack Solomon closed up shop in net, shutting down all 23 Mallards shots for the team's first shutout of the season. The win marks Solomon's ninth of the year and 33rd of his career while the shutout moves Solomon into a tie for second place with Carl Axelsson for most career shutouts with six.

The Austin Bruins hold their position in first place in the Central Division with a two-point lead over second place Bismarck. Austin is back in action this weekend with a home and home series with the St. Cloud Norsemen. Friday night puck drop from Riverside Arena is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available for purchase at tickets.austinbruins.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.