Watertown Adds 6'8

Published on January 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks' head coach and general manager Casey Kirley announced today that the club has added forward Jakov Matijevic to the active roster.

Matijevic, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, joins Watertown after starting the season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks. So far this season with Waterloo, Matijevic has appeared in 10 games with one assist, two shots on goal, and a -1 rating.

The Croatian forward is an imposing prospect for the Shamrocks. Standing at 6'8" and weighing 236 lbs., Matijevic will be the tallest and second heaviest active player in the league.

"Jakov is a player with a ton of potential," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said in a statement. "He possesses a large frame and moves well for a big man. He has good hands and the ability to make plays. We look forward to working with him."

Makijevic joins a steadily growing path of players to play for both Watertown and Waterloo. A year ago, goaltender Phileas Lachat joined the Shamrocks after starting the season with the Black Hawks. Lachat has since returned back to Waterloo with success between the pipes. Watertown also has advanced Travis Lefere and Ryan Whiterabbit to Waterloo who are both fixtures in their lineup. Additionally, this past season, Carter Sproule, Caz Carlson, and Justin Bartley were all drafted by the Black Hawks in the USHL Draft.

Prior to joining the Black Hawks, Matijevic played three seasons for EA Steiermark's U17 program in Austria and has represented his country on the national stage.







