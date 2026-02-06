Shamrocks Deal Curasi to Brown Bears
Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Watertown Shamrocks News Release
Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have officially completed a trade with the Kenai River Brown Bears sending forward Vincent Curasi to Kenai River in exchange for future assets.
Curasi, a 2006 born forward, appeared in 26 games for Watertown this season after originally signing with the organization as a tender last season. He scored four goals and totaled seven points for the Shamrocks.
