Andrew Smulkstys Commits to Division 1 Alaska-Fairbanks

Published on January 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- Watertown Shamrocks defenseman Andrew Smulkstys announced today that he has committed to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks to continue playing hockey at the Division 1 level collegaitely.

"My decision to commit to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks was easy," Smulkstys said in a statement of his choice to join the Nanooks. "I have heard nothing but good things about the program and the amount of interest the coaching staff had towards me meant a lot. I am very excited for the future." The Nanooks are a uniquely positioned Division 1 program. They are one of four active programs that are independent and not affiliated with a conference allowing them to play and schedule opponents freely. So far this season, the program has a record of 5-11-1 and are 2-4-1 against ranked opponents.

"We are extremely proud of Andrew on his commitment to Alaska-Fairbanks," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "Andrew has earned his commitment through the work that he has put in on the ice, in the gym, and in watching film. Alaska is getting a high- character person and a great player." A 2007 born blue-liner, Smulkstys is in the midst of his first full season in the North American Hockey League after signing a tender agreement with Watertown in November of 2024. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) for Watertown this season in 26 games and is coming off a two assist weekend against the Minnesota Mallards.

His commitment is the most recent news involving the Shamrocks' second youngest defenseman this season. Earlier this season he was called up to the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL), who own his USHL rights, for a pair of games in December. It was his second call up to the Force in the last two years, totaling three games.

Smulkstys now joins fellow defensemen Erick Comstock as the second active Shamrocks player with a Division 1 commitment. Organizationally, he becomes the seventh player in team history to play for Watertown that has a Division 1 commitment.

A native of Glen Ellyn, IL, Smulkstys has now appeared in 31 career games in the North American Hockey League, 30 of which have been for Watertown. He is 6'5", 196 lbs, left- handed, and is a product of the Chicago Fury AAA program.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.