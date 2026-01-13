Goaltender Xander Miceli Named South Division 1st Star of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that goaltender Xander Miceli has been named the South Division's First Star of the Weekfollowing his outstanding performance against the Shreveport Mudbugs, which led to a weekend sweep.

"It's an honor to be recognized, but this really reflects the work our team has been putting in," Miceli said. "The guys played great in front of me all weekend, blocked shots, cleared rebounds, and made my job easier. We're building something special, and I'm just happy to contribute."

The Brentwood, Tennessee native backstopped both IceRays victories, stopping 46 of the 47 shots he faced, including a 20-save shutout to close out the weekend. Miceli posted a 0.50 goals-against average and .979 save percentage over the two games. The first-year netminder earned his second shutout of the season, helping extend both his personal win streak and the IceRays streak to four games.

Since stepping into a larger role in the new year, Miceli has been a key contributor to the IceRays success.

"Xander has been outstanding for us," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "He's earned everything that's come his way. His preparation, confidence, and composure in the net have given our group a lot of belief, and he's been a big reason for our success recently."

The Corpus Christi IceRays hit the road this weekend for a clash against the Amarillo Wranglers on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. CT on both nights at the Budweiser Bull Pen.

The IceRays return home to the Hilliard Center January 23 and 24 when the host the Odessa Jackalopes for a two-game series. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior.

