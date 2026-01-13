Warriors Win Oklahoma Battles, Outlasts Rhinos in Shootout

EL PASO, TX - It was a back and forth affair, but the Oklahoma Warriors outlasted the El Paso Rhinos 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night in West Texas.

After dropping the game the night before 4-2, Oklahoma had eyes on a series split with the Rhinos.

El Paso would strike first in the game, and take the lead into the first break. Before the game, Oklahoma was 0-12 when trailing after the first 20 minutes. In the second, the Warriors rang back. William-Francisco Parent buried a shot from the left circle to tie the game at one. El Paso would come right back however with a goal of their own just a few minutes later. Then, with about 4 minutes left in the period, Oklahoma scored on the Power Play to once again tie things up. Dominik Kiss fed a beautiful pass across the ice and found Mason Wright wide open in front of the net for the goal. It was Wright's 3rd goal of the year. Tied 2-2 going into the 3rd, the Warriors would take their first lead of the game on a loose puck in the slot that Kyle Sorensen slammed home. The Warriors led for 10 minutes but a late, controversial power play awarded to the Rhinos led to another tying goal. Neither team would find a winner the rest of the time in regulation, nor an action packed overtime, so to a shootout we went. Oklahoma was 2 for 3 on shootouts coming into the game. Kyle Sorensen went first and scored, with El Paso answering on the other end. Second for Oklahoma was Ben Likness who also found the back of the net. However, Billy Stuski stood tall and made a big save. The Warriors would miss their 3rd try, but Billy Stuski once again answered the bell and made a stop to secure the win for Oklahoma.

It was a big 2 points for the Warriors as they rose to 5th in the South division.

They are finally back home for 2 straight weekends as they welcome the Jackalopes and IceWolves for a pair of games each. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com.







