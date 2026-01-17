Warriors Win! Oklahoma Sets Franchise Record for Goals Scored in 9-Goal Outburst

Published on January 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK6 - The Oklahoma Warriors set a franchise record for goals scored in a game with a nine goal outburst on Friday night at the Blazers Ice Centre. It was raining goals from start to finish as Oklahoma's high-powered offense was clicking non-stop. The Warriors rode a five goal third period to win tonight's game. While the score was large, it was actually a close game through 50 minutes of play. Both teams would score and answer each other's goals throughout the contest until Oklahoma broke it open with 4 straight. Multiple Warriors ended the night with 3+ points including Kyle Sorensen, Ben Likness, Denny Oh, Bronson Sabol, Jakub Galnor, and Jackson Hone. Alexander Duhon also picked up his first goal as a Warrior after being picked up by Coach Mick Berge earlier in the week. The Warriors will look for the sweep and to keep the offense rolling tomorrow night against this same Jackalope team.

