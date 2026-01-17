Wolves Down Brahmas, 2-1

Published on January 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Lone Star Brahmas 2-1 on Friday, January 16, 2026. After a scoreless first period the Ice Wolves would find themselves on the powerplay where Sean Smith would rip one home from the blue line for the one goal lead. The Brahmas would tie the game late in the second period as Vincent Gellar would squeak one through Conner Roff. The third period saw the goaltenders continue to stand on their head until Andy Earl would find a rebound and score the eventual game winning goal. The teams face off again Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30pm CT/6:30pm MT and you can watch all the action on NATV by selecting the away feed.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.