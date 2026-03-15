Ice Wolves Sweep Mudbugs with Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves faced off against the Shreveport Mudbugs in a thrilling NAHL game. The first period saw a strong defensive effort from both teams, with the Mudbugs taking the lead with a goal from Grayson Gerhard. However, the Ice Wolves quickly responded with a goal by their captain, Sean Gibbons, tying the game at 1-1 by the end of the first period.

In the second period, the Ice Wolves took control as Brock Fairbanks scored a beautiful wraparound goal, putting them ahead 2-1. The Ice Wolves continued to press, and Jeremy Sprung added another with a slick tic-tac-toe play, extending their lead to 3-1. The period ended with the Ice Wolves in command, outshooting the Mudbugs and maintaining their two-goal advantage.

The third period was all about maintaining the lead for the Ice Wolves. Despite Shreveport's efforts to close the gap, the Ice Wolves' defense and goaltender Jackson Silverberg stood tall, making key saves to preserve the lead. With a strong team effort, the Ice Wolves held on to their 3-1 lead, securing the victory and sweeping the Mudbugs for the weekend.

You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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