Final Home Games of NM Ice Wolves Regular Season Features Fan Celebration of the Spirit of Happy Gilmore

Published on March 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







It's the final home games of the regular season for the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the party is going to be huge! This Friday and Saturday, March 27-28 the NM Ice Wolves host NAHL South Division rival Oklahoma Warriors with Friday's game at 6:30pm MT featuring a fan celebration of the spirit of Happy Gilmore. The team strongly suggests fans watch Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix to prepare for this special evening as there will be specialty jerseys, a putting contest, a lookalike contest and more.

-The NM Ice Wolves have partnered with Sandia Area Federal Credit Union to celebrate hockey in New Mexico and the fan celebration of the spirit of Happy Gilmore. Players will wear specialty jerseys for the fan celebration evening with all game-worn custom jerseys and surprise celebrity signed jerseys from celebrities that had fun cameo appearances in the recent movie available on DASH Auctions with 100% of proceeds going to youth hockey through NM Ice Hockey Foundation and disabled hockey through NM Blade Runners in Albuquerque.

-Prior to the Saturday, March 28 game at 6:30pm MT the team will honor and celebrate all players who are aging out of junior hockey at the end of the season as we send them off to play college hockey at top programs across the country.

-Currently, the team is in second place in the rough and tumble South Division with a 32-18-4-1 record. Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

-To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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