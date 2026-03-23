Aberdeen Wings Have Record-Breaking Weekend with Road Wins over Minnesota Mallards

Published on March 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Forest Lake, MN to take on the Minnesota Mallards. They would be able to grab two wins, and 4 more points in the Central Division Standings. And, on Saturday Night's win, Cooper Anderson would make a record-breaking assist to become the Aberdeen Wings new Single Season Points Leader by a Defenseman! This record was last held by Jake Horton during the 2013-14 season with 46 points in 60 games played. Horton, from Lake Elmo, MN, would then go on to play at the University of Massachusetts after his time with the Aberdeen Wings. Now, Cooper Anderson holds the record with 47 points in 52 games played!

(Friday, March 20 - Forest Lake Sports Center, Forest Lake, MN) Aberdeen would have somewhat of a slow start in Friday's game even though they would get on the board first just before the halfway mark of the first period. Being the first to score for the Wings would be Jibber Kuhl with help from Easton Edwards and Price Grimes. Just over a minute later, Deke Davidson of the Mallards would even the scoring. The Mallards would continue to try and pour on the shots, and their attempts would eventually be successful as at the 5:41 mark, Tyler Kusznier would score, giving them the lead. As both teams would head to the locker room before the second period, the Mallards would have a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, once again the Mallards would get a headstart as Joe Marachi would score, extending the lead for the Mallards. However, just after the halfway mark of the second, the Wings would get their chance on the man-advantage, and they would take full advantage of it. Caden Lee would score on the Power Play with assists from Brody Dustin and Jonathan Doucette. Even with the Power Play goal, the Wings would still have some offensive work to do in the third as the Mallards would still have a 3-2 lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the third, the Wings would start things off on the Power Play again, and it would again be Caden Lee who would score for them. This time, it would be Jonathan Doucette and Sam Scheetz who would assist on this goal. Shortly after, Herman Berggren would score from the Blue Line with help from David Hruby and Anthony Ciaramitaro. At the halfway mark, Bauer Murphy would score another equalizer for the Mallards, but with 5:21 remaining in the period, Sam Scheetz would score the eventual game-winner with help from Jonathan Doucette and Brody Dustin. The Wings would win on Friday with a score of 5-4.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings on Friday stopping 22 of 26 shots, and ended the night with a .846 SV%.

(Saturday, March 21 - Forest Lake Sports Center, Forest Lake, MN) Saturday's game would be a bit different as Aberdeen would completely outshoot the Mallards, and have the lead, and hold the lead against them as well.

In the first period, the Wings would get a chance on the Power Play, but would come up unsuccessful. They would outshoot the Mallards 15-6, but still would not be able to find the back of the net. The teams would be tied at zero going into the second period.

In the second, David Hruby would be the one to break the ice for the Wings. This goal would be assisted by Caden Lee and Taven James. Shortly after, Matthew Martin would score with assists coming from record-breaking Cooper Anderson, and Brody Dustin. With no other scoring in the second, the Wings would have a 2-0 lead heading into the final period of the weekend.

In the third, tensions would start to rise as each team would take a number of penalties. Aberdeen would be the first to end up on the man-advantage, and Jibber Kuhl would score on the Power Play with help from Brody Dustin and Easton Edwards. Just before the halfway mark of the period, the Wings would end up in the penalty box, and the Mallards would have the man-advantage. Bryce Wiitala would break the ice for Minnesota on the Power Play. Time on the clock would tick down, but the Wings would end up on the Power Play again with just under two minutes left in the period. Jibber Kuhl would score yet another Power Play goal, this time assisted by Gavin Reed and Easton Edwards. This time, the Wings would win with a score of 4-1.

Willum Braun would again be in net on Saturday stopping 15 of 16 shots, and would end the night with a .938 SV%.

With the road wins accumulated over the weekend, the Wings would win 5 games in 9 days in 3 states with Wins in Bismarck, Watertown, and Minnesota. Now, the Wings head back to Aberdeen to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen as Regular Season play starts to wind down! Friday, March 27th is Princess and Super Hero Night presented by NutrienAg Solutions! Giveaways will be happening at the door. Saturday, March 28th is Youth Hockey Night presented by Dakota Broadcasting! $5 tickets to all Youth Hockey Players and Coaches. During First Intermission, we will be doing Billet Recognition with Flowers gifted by the Boston Fern. Doors open at 5:30, puck drops at 7:15!

You can purchase all of your tickets at all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office located inside the Odde!

This Sunday, March 29th, is the Wings Awards Banquet! Join us at the Yelduz Shrine to celebrate the 16th Season of Wings hockey! If you'd like to join, be sure to go to our socials to buy your tickets!

And finally, Friday, April 10th, we will be taking a Fan Bus to the Watertown Shamrocks game! There are limited spots available, so be sure to claim your seat! $50 gets you transportation to and from the game, and your ticket in! Be sure to email Aaron today at asmith@aberdeenwings.com to reserve your spot.

To stay up to date on all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.