Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Filip Henricksson

Published on March 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Filip Henriksson!

Henriksson of Sweden, is a 5'10 163lbs right-shot forward who is currently playing with Malmo Redhawks U20 Nationell. The 19 year old has appeared in 36 games this season scoring 12 goals, 19 assists, for 31 total points. Overall, he is second on his team for scoring.

Regional Scout, Kyle Zagata, had this to stay about Filip: "Filip is a high end forward who is a proven scorer and playmaker from the top junior league in Sweden. He plays with speed, world hard away from the puck, and has a next-level shot. We're thrilled to have a player like Filip a part of our organization next season."







North American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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