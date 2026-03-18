Aberdeen Clinches 9th Straight Playoff with Win over Watertown

Published on March 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Watertown to take on the Shamrocks for a St. Patrick's Day midweek game and were able to not only come away with a win, but also clinch a spot in the Robertson Cup Playoffs!

(Tuesday March 17 - Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, Watertown, SD) Aberdeen would come out strong in the first period and would be able to outshoot the Shamrocks 11-9. They would find themselves in the penalty box twice in the first period, but Watertown would come up unsuccessful on the man-advantage both times. At the 8:44 mark in the first period, Brody Dustin of the Wings would break the ice with assists coming from Jonathan Doucette and Sam Scheetz. With this being the only goal of the first period, Aberdeen would have a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, Aberdeen would again continue to dominate. Just 4 minutes into the period, Cooper Siegert would score his first goal as an Aberdeen Wing with assists coming from Keaton Weis and Price Grimes. Shortly after, the Wings would find themselves in the box again, but Daniel Halonen would get the Shamrocks first goal of the night on the Power Play. Just when the Wings needed a response, Zan Spari-Leben would give them one. He would find the back of the net and would extend the Wings lead with help from Lucas Schaefer and David Hruby. Just two minutes later, Gavin Reed would add to the scoresheet for the Wings with assists from Brody Dustin and Sam Scheetz. In the second half of the period, there would be a couple more penalties for both teams, but there would be no extra scoring. Heading into the final period of the night, the Wings would have a 4-1 lead.

In the third period, the Shamrocks would start out on the man-advantage and it would be Zach Boren who would find the back of the net cutting the deficit. Watertown would continue to pour on the offensive pressure, and at the 4:51 mark, Joe Rice would score, cutting Aberdeen's lead by 1. With time counting down on the clock, Watertown would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game and take it to overtime. However, the Wings would win the draw and Cooper Anderson would be able to send the puck down the ice and into the empty net with help from Easton Edwards and Price Grimes. Aberdeen would win the St. Patrick's Day Game with a score of 5-3.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings, stopping 32 of 35 shots, and ended the night with a .914 SV%.

With this win over the Shamrocks, and getting 69 points in the Central Division Standings, the Aberdeen Wings have clinched a Robertson Cup Playoff spot for the 9th straight year! We asked Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer what this means to him and the rest of the coaching staff. He said "it's a testament to the Owners and staff that I had the luxury of surrounding myself with. Then you add the players that are here and have come through the organization. It has allowed us to be a successful organization that takes a lot of pride in winning games."

This weekend Aberdeen will travel to Forest Lake to take on the Minnesota Mallards! You can watch the games on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock. You can also stop down to City Lights Bar and Event Center for a Watch Party both Friday and Saturday!

Then, March 27th and 28th, the Wings are back in the Odde to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen! Be sure to get all your advance tickets at all C-Express locations, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office!

To stay up to date on all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.