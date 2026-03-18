Rage Report: Rivalry Weekend

Published on March 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines are riding momentum and looking to keep it rolling as they face in-state rivals, the Kenai River Brown Bears this weekend.

Fresh off a sweep of the Janesville Jets, the Wolverines surged into the NAHL Top Ten Power Rankings for the first time this season.

The standings are tight, Anchorage is currently tied for third with the Wisconsin Windigo and sits just three points behind the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in second.

The Wolverines bring a four-game win streak into the weekend, but the Brown Bears won't make it easy as they're coming off a strong split against Fairbanks and have momentum of their own.

Rivalry weekend. Stakes rising. Let's Rage.

Kai Weigel Named Midwest Star of the Week After a stellar two-game performance, netminder Kai Weigel was named the Midwest Division's Star of the Week.

Weigel was locked in between the pipes, stopping 56 of 58 shots and posting an impressive .966 save percentage.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.